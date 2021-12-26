June 20, 1959 - Dec. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - James L. Everly, age 62, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.

James is survived by his wife of 8 years, Tu Everly (nee Luu); children: Scott Everly, Ben (Haley) Everly; mother, Ellen Brooks; and sister, Jody (Scott) Lane.

James was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Everly.

James was the owner and operator of Everly Electronics. He was an avid golfer, fisher, and bowler. James loved to go to the casino and bet on sports. Most of all, James loved to spend time with his friends and family.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to James's family.

Visit James's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.