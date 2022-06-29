James L. Gasaway (affectionately known as Jim, Jimmy Lee, Red) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 23, 2022. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Terry (Dwyer) Gasaway; children: Kate (Gasaway) Reed (Mike Reed), Jake Gasaway (Michelle Platt); grandchildren: Max, Kyle, Molly, James, Stella and Evelyn.

Jim (73) was born in East Chicago in 1948, grew up in Hessville and graduated from Morton High School in 1968. After graduating he served four years in the United States Air Force including a one-year tour in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Jim joined the Hammond Fire Department in 1972 and retired as an Assistant Chief in 2001.

Upon retirement Jim became the CEO of Fish-a-way (Cobra Ice Rods) and enjoyed traveling to sports shows with Andy, meeting people, and swapping "the one that got away" stories.

Jim worked hard and played harder. In addition to being a White Sox and Bears fan, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoor adventurer. He also loved lake-living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, pulling kids on water skis and teaching them all how to fish.

Jim was kind, caring, and always ready to help a friend. His charismatic personality was infectious and he could always be found surrounded by people that loved him. Jim's jokes and stories kept everyone laughing late into the night, often around a campfire.

Jim is preceded in death by parents, Robert Gasaway and Evelyn (Childers) Gasaway; brothers: Kenny Gasaway (Cathy), Bobby Gasaway; and sisters: Violet (Gasaway) Ropp (Robert), Pat (Gasaway) Martin. He is survived by sisters: Kay (Gasaway) Morse, Barb (Gasaway) Perkin (Rich), Debbie (Gasaway) Turpin (Lenny); brother-in-law, Bill Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E.Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN on Friday, July 8th with Visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a Service at 6:00 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local charity of your choice.