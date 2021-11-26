James L. "Jim" Daniels

July 24, 1943 - Nov. 19, 2021

DYER, IN - James "Jim" Lester Daniels age 78, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Eileen Daniels; children: Rick Daniels, Jimi (Shana) Daniels and Debbie (Dave) Chandos; grandchildren: Olivia Olson, Gavin Olson, Joshua Daniels, Tyler Daniels, Trey Daniels, Ellie Chandos and Ben Chandos; and many nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

Preceded in death by brother, Gary Daniels.

Jim was born on July 24, 1943 in DeKalb, IL to the late Omar James and Margaret Josephine Daniels and was a graduate of Calumet High School. On November 11, 1962, he married the love of his life, Janice Eileen Bauske and together they raised three children.

Jim retired with 58 years of service from Operating Engineers Local 150 as a crane operator. In addition, he served as an Executive Board committee member for 16 years and was a mentor to countless coworkers.

Jim was an avid Texas Hold'em card player and known for being a great storyteller. He also enjoyed entertaining his family and friends by his ummm...great singing voice using any object that he could get his hands on as a makeshift microphone.