VALPARAISO, IN — James L. Morrison, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was born May 5, 1934, in Charleston, IL, to the late Everett and Ruth (Haney) Morrison. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired as a plant manager for Meadow Gold Dairy. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, and a past member of the Elks. Jim was an avid race car fan, Cubs fan and enjoyed wintering in Florida.