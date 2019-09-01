{{featured_button_text}}
James L. Porter

LAKE BRUCE, IN - James L. Porter, age 82, from Lake Bruce, formerly of Merrillville, passed away August 27, 2019. He was retired from Inland Steel after a career of 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Jennings and Irma; brother Dick; sister Myrna Probasco. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia; son James (Karen), David (Sunny), Tim (Lisa), Mark, Paul (Brenda), Pete (Kandy); 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com