James L. Wilson
July 28, 1926 — Sept. 30, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN — James L. Wilson, 95, of Highland, Indiana, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He is survived by his son, Kent Wilson; daughter, Diane (Tim) Yeazell; four grandchildren: Robert (Lisa) Yeazell, Timothy Yeazell, Thomas (Aidan) Yeazell and Larisa Yeazell; five great-grandchildren: Kyla Yeazell, Malikai Yeazell, Kellin Winterton, Ronnie Midkiff and Abby Midkiff; nephews Kenneth Wilson, Kevin (Lucy) Wilson, Sam (Lois) Elbe, and Eric (Fran) Ziegler; nieces Karen (Eric) Egler, Kathy Adams, Jacquie Adams and Linda Taylor; and sister-in-law Esther Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norma (Hicks) Wilson, daughter Janet Wilson and twin brother Warren Wilson.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, Indiana, 46322. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Skaggs officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.
James was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Clara (Gabler) Wilson. He received a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton, a Master of Science degree from the Ohio State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the John Marshall Law School. He was employed by AMOCO for over thirty years in both the Research Department and the Patent and Licensing Department after which he became an independent consultant/counsel before retiring. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar, Illinois Bar, U.S Patent Office, and the Bars of the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Indiana, and the Southern District of Indiana. He had been a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, the Lake County, Indiana Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the American Chemical Society. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland, serving as a Trustee and as an Elder.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Highland, Indiana. fpchighland.org.
