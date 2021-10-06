James L. Wilson

James was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Clara (Gabler) Wilson. He received a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton, a Master of Science degree from the Ohio State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the John Marshall Law School. He was employed by AMOCO for over thirty years in both the Research Department and the Patent and Licensing Department after which he became an independent consultant/counsel before retiring. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar, Illinois Bar, U.S Patent Office, and the Bars of the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Indiana, and the Southern District of Indiana. He had been a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, the Lake County, Indiana Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the American Chemical Society. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland, serving as a Trustee and as an Elder.