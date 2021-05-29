 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 1937 — May 26, 2021

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY — James Lawrence Sweeney, 83, of the Rosewood community in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

He was born December 13, 1937, in Muhlenberg County, KY, to James Marvin and Mary Frances (McGregor) Sweeney and graduated from Dunmor High School. James, known to many as "Red," was retired from U.S. Steel in Gary, IN, and was a past trustee of Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven, IN. In retirement, he was an active member of New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg, KY. James will be remembered as a kind and humble man who cared deeply for others and as an uncle and grandfather who reliably dispensed quarters to nieces, nephews and grandkids on all family visits.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Doreen (Carpenter) Sweeney; his parents; his brother, Roger Sweeney; and his sister, Margaret Finley.

He is survived by his sons, James Grant (Pamela) Sweeney, of Valparaiso, IN, and Patrick Gregory (Anne Marie) Sweeney, of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Dr. Kyle Sweeney, Elise Sweeney, Erik Sweeney and Leo Sweeney; great-grandson, Jobie; his sister, Mary Ann White; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at LATHAM FUNERAL HOME, 413 E. Main Street, Elkton, KY. The funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation (1:00 PM). Burial to follow at Greenbrier Schoolhouse Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Services will be livestreamed at www.lathamfuneralhome.com

Flowers and/or memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity or New Harmony General Baptist Church are equally welcome.

