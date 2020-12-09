James Lee Pappas

CROWN POINT, IN — James Lee Pappas, 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

James is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Sharon (Marvin) Smith and Judith (William) Wyatt, of Scottsdale, AZ; stepson, Shen Brughman, of Rochester, MN; six grandchildren and and eight great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Pappas; children, David Lee Pappas and Jamie Pappas; two brothers and three sisters.

James was a retired contractor of 40 years, spending six winter months in Florida/Arizona and six summer months in Indiana. He enjoyed boating, tennis, theater, food and travel.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James' name to Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

