Aug. 18, 2021 - Nov. 11, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - James M. Boland, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
James is survived by his children: Amy (Adam) Fabrici, James (Christina) Boland and Kathleen (Mike) Lucht; grandchildren: Katie (Joe), Erin (Jeff), Danny, Ben, Brian, Nora, Emilee and Seb; great-grandchildren: Liam, Margo and Hugo; brother-in-law, Dale Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, and high school sweetheart, Cheri; parents: James R. and Lenora Boland; sister, Marilyn Lewis.
James was a loving husband to his wife, and her caregiver for over 30 years. James was a Professor Emeritus at Indiana University Northwest. He enjoyed family gatherings, music, baseball, animals, outdoor/nature and giving to charities. James was a supporter of Veterans, animals and had a heart for taking care of others. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. Roque Meraz officiating.
Inurnment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in James' name to American VetDogs.
Visit James' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.