Aug. 18, 2021 - Nov. 11, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - James M. Boland, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

James is survived by his children: Amy (Adam) Fabrici, James (Christina) Boland and Kathleen (Mike) Lucht; grandchildren: Katie (Joe), Erin (Jeff), Danny, Ben, Brian, Nora, Emilee and Seb; great-grandchildren: Liam, Margo and Hugo; brother-in-law, Dale Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, and high school sweetheart, Cheri; parents: James R. and Lenora Boland; sister, Marilyn Lewis.

James was a loving husband to his wife, and her caregiver for over 30 years. James was a Professor Emeritus at Indiana University Northwest. He enjoyed family gatherings, music, baseball, animals, outdoor/nature and giving to charities. James was a supporter of Veterans, animals and had a heart for taking care of others. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. Roque Meraz officiating.