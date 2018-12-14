GARY, IN - James M. Buggs, age 89, born in Houlka, MS on June 18, 1929, passed away on December 5, 2018 at his home in Gary, IN. He retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, East Chicago, IN. Preceded in death by his former wife, Vivian Buggs and son, James Whitney Buggs. Survived by his loving children and caregivers, Sandi Cogan and David R. Buggs; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Buggs; devoted family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke AME Church, 3543 Block Avenue, East Chicago, on Saturday, December 15, 2018 . Visitation 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Gwendolyn L. Sanders, officiating. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.
All arrangements entrusted to SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME.