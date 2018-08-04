GRIFFITH, IN - James M. Cox, age 82, of Griffith, IN, formerly of Rice Lake, WI, passed away on August 1, 2018.
He is survived by his children; Edward J. (Deborah L.) Cox of Hammond, IN, Lori (Norty) Fitzgerald of Hebron, IN and Lois (Scott) Martin of Valparaiso, IN; brother, Alfred (Ellaine) Cox of South Bend, IN; sister, Lucille (Lloyd) Yergovich of FL; eight grandchildren, Julie, Jason, Brandy, Amanda, Brittney, Brandon, Allison and Megan; ten great grandchildren, three nephews and one niece.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail S. Cox; his parents, Charles and Violet Cox; great grandson, Mason James and brother, Norman (Anne) Cox.
Jim retired from American Bridge in Gary, IN. He loved family gatherings and supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their various endeavors. He will be missed greatly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street Merrillville IN, Pastor Dan Obinger officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Chapel. For information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.