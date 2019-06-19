IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAMES M. ELDRIDGE ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Words cannot express how much you are missed and loved. You were the best Husband, Father and Grandfather that anyone could ask for. You will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace. Wife, Lillian, Children: Brian and Sharla.
