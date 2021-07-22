CHESTERTON, IN — James M. Griffin, 66, of Chesterton passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born February 9, 1955 to Robert and Bernice (Skora) Griffin and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1973. Jim made his career as a Drywall Finisher with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for over 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was privileged to have been chosen to serve as an usher at Notre Dame football games for decades.