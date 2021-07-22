James M. Griffin
Feb. 9, 1955 — July 20, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN — James M. Griffin, 66, of Chesterton passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born February 9, 1955 to Robert and Bernice (Skora) Griffin and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1973. Jim made his career as a Drywall Finisher with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for over 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was privileged to have been chosen to serve as an usher at Notre Dame football games for decades.
Survivors include his children: Kaitlyn Griffin (Craig Osborn) of Portage and Michael Griffin of Chesterton, his mother, Bernice Griffin of Chesterton, siblings, Robert Griffin (Julie) of Colorado and Patricia Williams of Chesterton; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Griffin and one sister, Kathy Read.
A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am Saturday at Kosanke Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.