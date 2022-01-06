James M. Jones

Jim is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Sarah Jones (Rixie); son, Dan Jones; daughter, Kathy (Eric) Long; granddaughters: Tiffany (David) Hall and Ashley Jones; great-granddaughters: Mariah Harper and Olivia Hall; brother, Mick (Barb) Jones; sister, Sue Johnson; sister-in-law, Donna (Rex) Lindenman; brothers-in-law: Zeddie (Gwen) Rixie, Jo Neil (Rhonda) Rixie, Freddy (Mary) Rixie; fur babies: Carly and Dennis; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Jones; sister, Melody Tittle; parents: Marvin Jones and Mary Jones (Perrigo); fur baby, Mia.

The family is going to respect Jim's wishes and will not be holding a service or viewing. He wanted everyone to remember him as he was.