Aug. 25, 1948 - May 4, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - James M. Krompack, age 73, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Krompack; children: Brian (Kim) Krompack and Jennifer (David) Nila; grandchildren: Isabella and Conner. Also survived by: Cathie (the late Richard) Peters, Bill (Marlene) Pierce, Tina Bestich, Geri Pierce, Marita (Gino) Muniz, Dedi Pierce.

James was preceded in death by his parents: John and Helen Krompack; sister, Lynda Baldin; and brother-in-law, John Pierce; aunt and uncle: Joe and Mary Blastick.

James served in the U.S. Army for two years and served in Korea. He retired in 2010 after 38 years of service as a station mechanic with Nipsco. He was a proud member of Local 12775 and the Chairman of the Grievance Committee. James was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield and a long-term resident of Lake of the Four Seasons, where he was a member of their golf league for 33 years. He was a big White Sox and Notre Dame fan. James loved bowling, fishing and was an avid golfer. James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Friends may visit will the family on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave. Winfield, IN 46307 with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating.

Luncheon to follow at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James' name to St. Vincent DePaul at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Winfield, IN or The Share Foundation, 6617 County Rd. 300 E. LaPorte, IN 46350.

Visit James's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.