WHITING - James M. Kuss, 85 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence. He was the beloved husband, for 47 years, of the late Mildred M. "Millie" (Pasternak) Kuss who passed away July 7, 2011 and was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory Kuss and brother, Robert Kuss. He is survived by his cousins: Carl (late Linda) Kuss, Joan (late Jim) Kuhn, Paul (Joanne) Kuss, Lorraine Smutniak, John (late Marie) Kuss and Ronald (Joyce) Kuss.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment, Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to time of services.

Jim Kuss was born on April 6, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to Michael and Anna (Guman) Kuss. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1954. He was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696 where he participated with the "Knight Sounds" (singing ensemble). A former life guard at Whiting Beach and the Whiting Community Center, Jim was also a troop leader with the Boys Scouts of America. He enjoyed riding his scooter and tricycle about town and the Calumet Region. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and golfer, playing golf throughout the United States. He was a former employee of Union Carbide and was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery. A devoted husband and father, Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary"s Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, 2011 Clark St., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400