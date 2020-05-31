James M. Melton

Jim's greatest love was his wife of over 60 years, Barbara, followed by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who amused him up until his final days. Jim also loved trains, nature, history, horticulture, skiing in Utah, and serving Catholic mass, which he did for 71 years. He had a special soft spot for the poorest and most vulnerable among us, but asked not to mention his charitable works because besides being kind, devout, generous, and loving, he was also modest. His family, friends, and parish will miss him terribly.