James M. Ray

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith (Hathaway) of Lansing, IL; brother, Joseph Ray of WI; daughter, Dawn Karshner of IN, daughter, Laura Ray of Lexington KY; son, James Antonelli Ray (Emily) of Groton, MA; son, Brian Hathaway Ray (Natalie) of Pasadena, CA; grandchildren: Olivia, Jack, Maura and Miranda; various nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bella.

James was born March 2, 1942 to Jola Brown Ray and Melbourne Ray of Kansas City, MO. After an early childhood in Kansas City, the family moved to Morton, IL where Jim was active in the Boy Scouts of America and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Later, the family moved to Hobart, IN where Jim graduated from Hobart High School and then attended Indiana University.

Jim often said he had been in the trucking business for 62 years because he started out working for his father, Mel Ray as a dock hand at an early age. He later became a legend in the trucking industry specializing in truckload steel and equipment hauling mainly in the greater Calumet area of IL and IN. He was active for many years in the Calumet Traffic Club and the South Suburban Traffic Club and owned trucking companies such as Carriers Inc., City Xpress, and Universal Trucking and operated many others. In later years he owned RayTrans Management, a logistics company based in Pittsburgh, PA.