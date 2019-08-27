{{featured_button_text}}
James M. Scherwin
Terry Teamer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAMES SCHERWIN ON HIS 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Dear Jim,

If memories and love can keep us together, then with each passing day...we are closer than ever.

Still loved, still missed.

Jim and Diane, Mandy, Michelle and Ryan

