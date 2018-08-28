IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAMES M. SCHERWIN ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN AUGUST 27, 2018. Dear Jim, They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smile. We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of but, so hard to be without. We love you...always, always. Mom and Dad Moses, Mandy, Michelle and Ryan
