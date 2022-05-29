Feb. 5, 1956 - May 24, 2022

GRAYSLAKE, IL. - James M. Syler, 66, a resident of Grayslake, IL, peacefully passed away May 24, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born February 5, 1956, in Chicago, IL to James and Arlene Syler.

Jim along with his dad, "JR" owned and operated Mohave Trucking in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim's greatest passion was fishing and cheering on the Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks, although nothing outweighed the passion and love that he had for his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kim; his mother, Arlene; sister, Jill; and niece, Leah. He is also survived by his children: Jacob (Nicole), Jordyn, Lesley (Zach), Michael (Heather), and Kelly. He was Papa to: Riley and Alexis; Papaw to his Sox loving buddy, Clayton; and grandpa Jim to Beatrix "B.B."

He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard.

A memorial with immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lambs Farm: lambsfarm.org, Advocate Hospice: advocategiving.org, or American Cancer Society: cancer.org.

