James M. Wiltermood

CHESTERTON, IN — James M. Wiltermood, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City from natural causes.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his mother, Nora; brother, Charles; sister, Myrtle; and former wife, Bobbie. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his two children, Michael and Michele Wahl (Robert); two grandchildren, Bobby and Lizzie Wahl, sister, Donna Benirschke (Bruno); many nieces, nephews and cousins; and stepchildren, Kenny, Karl and Kolleen Wallace; and many stepgrandchildren.

He was born March 21, 1938, in East Chicago, IN, to Charles and Nora (Lauher) Wiltermood. Growing up in Winamac he enjoyed fishing on the river. He was a 1957 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN, where he was a member of the varsity basketball and cross country teams. After high school, he went to work for US Steel Gary works and retired after 37 years of service, and as an Army reservist with the 395th Evacuation Hospital, Gary, IN, he was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis 1961-1962.