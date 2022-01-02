HAMMOND, IN - James M. Wolfe, age 75 of Hammond, IN passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Annette (nee Oakley) Wolfe; his son, Michael Wolfe; and his parents, Donald and Geraldine (nee Miller) Wolfe. Jim is survived by his sister, Pamela (Michael) Wolfe-Pacyna; his sister-in-law, Bessie Halfacre; his daughter-in-law, Amy Wolfe; and his pride and joy, his "princess" granddaughter, Lauren Sue Wolfe.

Jim was retired from Roadway Express and was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School Massillon, OH. Jim led a very active and fulfilling retirement life. He lived his life in service of others and always put the needs of others before his own. He was involved with The Brain Aneurysm Foundation and local brain injury groups. Jim was a member of the Hessville Democratic Club and also a Member of the City of Hammond Mayor's Commission on Disabilities. He was an active member of the Neighborhood Crime Watch, and recently completed eight weeks of instruction with the Hammond Police Department Citizen's Police Academy. Jim was an avid football fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bears. He remained an active supporter of his beloved high school football team the Massillon Ohio Tigers.