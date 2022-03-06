PHOENIX, AZ - James Marrero, age 66 of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday February 22, 2022. James was born on December 1, 1955, to Epifanio and Theodosia Marrero. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Annette Marrero; children: James Marrero, Jr., Angie (Matthew) Meneou, and Adam Marrero; grandchildren: Yaeli Mauries, Annabelle Mauries, Matthew Meneou, and Dylan Meneou; and 15 siblings. Preceded in death by his mother, Theodosia Marrero Espinosa. James retired from Inland Steel after 34 years of service and a member of the United Steel Workers of American Local #1010. After retirement he relocated to Phoenix, AZ where he enjoyed spending time with family outside in beautiful weather and sunny skies.