 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Marrero

  • 0
James Marrero

Dec. 1, 1955 - Feb. 22, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ - James Marrero, age 66 of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday February 22, 2022. James was born on December 1, 1955, to Epifanio and Theodosia Marrero. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Annette Marrero; children: James Marrero, Jr., Angie (Matthew) Meneou, and Adam Marrero; grandchildren: Yaeli Mauries, Annabelle Mauries, Matthew Meneou, and Dylan Meneou; and 15 siblings. Preceded in death by his mother, Theodosia Marrero Espinosa. James retired from Inland Steel after 34 years of service and a member of the United Steel Workers of American Local #1010. After retirement he relocated to Phoenix, AZ where he enjoyed spending time with family outside in beautiful weather and sunny skies.

At his request, there will be no memorial service or funeral by his immediate family. He will be remembered as a hardworking, loving, loyal, and unselfish person.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts