June 21, 1941 - Oct. 10, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - James Martin Bellamy, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon Ann Bellamy (nee Franz); children: Elizabeth Ann Bellamy, Katherine Lynn Bellamy and Cheryl Rae (Ronald) Miller; grandchildren: Ashley (Manolie) Pappas, Nicholas Kabella, Jessica Miller and Jonathan (Alissa) Kabella; great-grandchildren: Tatum Govert, Gianna Pappas, Tucker Kabella, Jackson Kabella and Theodore Pappas.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Eugene Bellamy and Sarah Christian.

James was a former member of the Regional Streeters Car Club. He loved his family, his pets and classic cars.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James' name to the Humane Society.

Visit James' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.