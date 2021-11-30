James Matthew Brown

Also surviving are their two children: Teri (Robert) Gray and Matt (Melissa) Brown; five grandchildren: Jessica (Greg) Roberts, Daniel and James Gray, Rachel (Fred) Pabon and Matthew Brown; and five great-grandchildren: Liam and Brandon Roberts and Noah, Mackenzie and Kiersten Pabon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Phyllis Laughery of Valparaiso and Miriam Swanson of Chicago, IL. After four years in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic, Jim returned to Valparaiso. In December, 1958, in a chicken house on his parents' rural farm, he started Brown Tire Company of Valparaiso, which he retired from and is still going strong sixty-three years later. Jim loved motorhome traveling, boating, sailing and lawn mowing. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment, home improvements and did his own (and family's) home maintenance. His jovial personality was his trademark in business and in life. He was a loving and generous son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Jim will be greatly missed.