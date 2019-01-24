DYER, IN - James Michael Hilbrich, previously of Dyer, age 92 passed away surrounded by family on January 19, 2019. He is survived by Mary (Scheidt), spouse and best friend of 70 years, their children Michael (Mary Ann), Patrick (Debra), Sally (Don), Chris (Jan), Peggy (Michael), Beth, Tim (Sue), 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son John.
Funeral services will be held directly at St Edwards, 216 S Nichols St. in Lowell on Saturday, January 26, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Michael Church Cemetery in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John, from 3:00-8:00 p.m.
James is a decorated WWII Veteran, having earned the Bronze Star. He is a highly respected historian of both the Lake County area and the Hilbrich family lineage. He served on the Dyer Fire Department for 25 years, was a Nipsco employee of 37 years, served as President of the Dyer Town Board, on the Dyer Planning Commission and Water Commission. He was a Dyer Little League coach as well as a member of Knights of Columbus. He also is a life long, very active member of the Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to go toward the James Hilbrich Memorial would be appreciated.