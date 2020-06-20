James Michael 'Mikey' Tapocsi

James Michael 'Mikey' Tapocsi

{{featured_button_text}}
James Michael "Mikey" Tapocsi

James Michael Tapocsi 'Mikey'

VALPARAISO, IN — James Michael Tapocsi, "Mikey," 26, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born November 21, 1993, to James A. and Susan (Heimberg) Tapocsi. Mikey graduated from Wheeler High School in 2012 where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He was currently a sales representative at Blythe's Sports Shop in Valparaiso where he had been recognized in 2019 as the top salesman in the country for SIG SAUER Firearms. Mikey was a shooting fanatic who loved shaping his life around gunsmithing and all of the related weapons activities. Time with friends around his regular bonfires and X-Box games were legendary.

Survivors include his parents, James and Susan Tapocsi, brother, David A. Tapocsi, sister, Leanne C. Tapocsi, and grandparents, Keith and Nancy Heimberg, all of Valparaiso; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Andrew and Ann Tapocsi.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts