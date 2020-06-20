James Michael 'Mikey' Tapocsi

VALPARAISO, IN — James Michael Tapocsi, "Mikey," 26, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born November 21, 1993, to James A. and Susan (Heimberg) Tapocsi. Mikey graduated from Wheeler High School in 2012 where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He was currently a sales representative at Blythe's Sports Shop in Valparaiso where he had been recognized in 2019 as the top salesman in the country for SIG SAUER Firearms. Mikey was a shooting fanatic who loved shaping his life around gunsmithing and all of the related weapons activities. Time with friends around his regular bonfires and X-Box games were legendary.