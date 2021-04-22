March 20, 1944 - April 19, 2021
GARY, IN - James "Mickey" Baker, Sr., age 77, of Gary, IN passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. James was born March 20, 1944 to the late William and Irene (Clark) Baker in Sandgap, KY.
Mickey is survived by his six children: Phillip Gilliam, Debbie (Tom) Keilman, Byron Gilliam, Joann (Jim) Koonce, Jimmy (Kathy) Baker, Felicia (Steven) Baker; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild with two more great-great grandchildren on the way; four siblings; Reba, Susie, Teresa, Helen, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He is reunited with his wife of 47 years, Yvonne Baker; parents, William Baker, Irene (Clark) Roberts and Raymond "Smiley" Roberts; siblings: Roland and Sarah Jean.
Mickey will always be remembered as a remarkable individual who enjoyed helping others at any given moment. He loved working with his hands as a general contractor and was very active member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Hammond, IN. Mickey embodied what it meant to be family oriented. He lived to spend time and make memories with his very large family. He was affectionately known as "Paw Paw" to so many who were fortunate to know him.
A public visitation for James will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM, with Pastor Fergusson officiating. A burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Mickey's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital - www.st.jude.org/-262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In order to safeguard one another and the community, please practice wearing a mask or facial covering during your attendance at the funeral home and cemetery.
