James Miller

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. More and more each day we miss him. Friends may think the wound is healed; but they little know the sorrow lying within our hearts concealed. Loving You Forever. Your Loving Wife, Sally; Daughter, Jamie & Grandson, Gunnar.
