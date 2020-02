James Miller

In Loving Memory Of James Miller On Your 10th Anniversary In Heaven.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart. Your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Loving You Forever, Wife, Sally; Daughter, Jamie & Grandson, Gunnar.