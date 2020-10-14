VALPARAISO, IN — James Miller "Big Jim," 87, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 10, 2020. Jim was born on May 10, 1933, in Kokomo, IN, and lived many years in Glen Park, Gary, IN, and then moved to Valparaiso for their retirement years. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Air Force with the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, based in Ladd AFB, stationed in Alaska, as a jet mechanic during the Cold War era. On May 15, 1954, Jim married Lois Ruth Winkowski, who preceded him in death in 2016. After leaving the service, Jim dedicated over 30 years of service to U.S. Steel as a small motors technician in Gary, Indiana. When Jim left the mill, Jim went on to serve in the Washington Township school district for over 10 years. During their early retirement years, Jim and Lois loved to travel, and he would help her make her beautiful baskets and the famous holiday pierogies for the family.