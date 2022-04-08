June 28, 1933 - April 4, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - James Morgan Read, age 88 of Chesterton, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born on June 28, 1933 in Gary, Indiana to John and Eleanor (Morgan) Read.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Cathy (Wright) Read; two sons: James T. (Carolyn) Read, Robert (Stephanie) Read; step-son, Michael (Julie) Harrell; step-daughter, Stephanie (Steven) McWhorter; grandchildren: Emily (Timothy) Schweitzer, Sarah (Nathan) Robinson, Jonathon (Brittney) Read, Jennifer (Scott) Bradley, Angela (Craig) Summers, Paul Read (Emily Michael), Brooke Harrell, Kaylee Harrell, Braxton McWhorter, and Brody McWhorter; 10 great-grandchildren; many extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and late wife, Evelyn M. Read.

1951-1952, Jim attended Indiana University and joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

1953-1955, Jim enlisted and graduated from the Naval Aviation Academy.

1955, Jim married Evelyn Munn.

1955, He received his Commission into the United States Marine Corp as a Naval/Marine Aviator.

1955-1957, Jim served the United States in Korea.

1958-1960, Jim served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves.

1958-1961, Jim completed the University of Wisconsin School of Banking.

1958-1992, Jim served and retired from Chesterton State Bank as Owner and Chairman of the Board.

2000-2010, Jim was the Owner and President of the Indiana Aviation Museum.

2008-2022, Jim married Cathy E. Harrell.

Jim's love for the community and flying are evident in the many organizations that he was involved in over the years.

Chesterton United Methodist Church (1944-2022).

Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club (1960-2022).

Founding Member/1st President.

Chesterton American Legion (1973-2022).

Chesterton Free Masons (1961-2022).

Chesterton Orak Shriners (1961-2022).

Experimental Aviation Association (1986-2022).

Aircraft Owners Pilot Association (1957-2022).

Seaplane Pilot Association (1972-2022).

Warbirds of America (1989-2022).

Jim loved his family and prayed for them and thanked God daily for them. His faith and trust in God were a central, driving force in his later years. While he was not perfect, he never stopped striving to live the way he felt God wanted him to live his life. Jim's absence is a tremendous loss and will be felt by all of us.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Jim's honor may be made to the Porter County United Way at www.unitedwaynwi.org. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.