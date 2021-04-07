James Myron Robinson

Nov. 25, 1947 — April 2, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — James Myron Robinson, 73, passed away quietly early Friday morning, April 2, 2021. He was born November 25, 1947, in Hammond, IN, to Robert and Alice (McConnell) Robinson. He grew up in Highland, IN, and moved with his family to Tempe, AZ, where he graduated from Tempe Union High School in 1966. Shortly after, he and his family moved back to Highland, IN. James was drafted and served his country in Vietnam as an Airborne Black Beret Army Paratrooper. He spent his working career as a millwright in the area's manufacturing industry: Pullman Standard, Inland Steel, Marble head Lime Company, Owens Corning, U.S. Reduction and Calumet Steel.

On August 5, 1974, he married Carla (Martin) Robinson, of Hammond, who survives, along with their two sons, Nick (Elizabeth) Robinson, of Chesterton, and Colin (Lisa) Robinson, of Dyer; grandson, Zachary Robinson, of Dyer; mother, Alice Robinson, of Highland; sister, Carol Seward, of Highland; and nephew, Jimmy Seward, of Highland. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Robinson, and brother, Richard Robinson.