Oct. 29, 1922 - July 22, 2022

VALPARAISO - James N. Coros, age 99, passed away on July 22, 2022. Born in Gary, IN on October 29, 1922 to the late Nick and Theodisia (nee Gavalas) Kouros.

He was a retired baker and owner of a bakery, member and one of the founding members of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, US Army Veteran with the 3rd Army under General Patton, member of the Battle of the Bulge Club, American Legion Post 94 and 1943 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN.

James is survived by children: Nick (Linda) Coros of Noblesville, IN, John Coros of Valparaiso, IN, James (Denise) Coros of Saxon, WI; grandchildren: Nicholas (fiance Brooke), Becky (Mitch) Foss, Christina, James and Mary Coros; great-grandchildren: Alexa and Camden Foss; sister, Janet Panagiotis.

Preceded in death by wife, Mary Coros; parents; siblings: Irene, John, Mary, Mike and Anna.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN with a Trisagion service at 5:30 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN with Fr. James Greanias officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Memorials may be made to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., (219) 462-3125.