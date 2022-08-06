PORTAGE - James Norman Shore, age 67, of Portage passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after battling cancer and heart disease for over 12 years.

A funeral service for Jim will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219) 762-3013 Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.