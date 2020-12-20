Mar. 9, 1928 - Dec. 16, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - James O. Lafferty, age 92, of Portage passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at The Rittenhouse Assisted Living Center. James was born March 9, 1928 in Alton, Illinois to the late Clarence and Nona (Robinson) Lafferty. He retired from LTV Steel in 1984. He was a Korean Conflict Era Veteran of the US Army. He was a former member of American Legion Post #100. James loved to hunt, fish and play guitar.

James is survived by his loving daughter, Carol (Dwayne) Durfee of Portage; three grandchildren: Cristal Durfee, Michael Durfee, and Amber (Alex) Szmutko; four great grandchildren: Christopher Thompson, Caitlynn Tibbetts, Amina Szmutko, John Szmutko; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents; four brothers: Herb, Bill, Clifford, and Brady; three sisters: Opal, Margaret, and Celia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Patient Support Programs including Veterans & Alzheimer's Supports | Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation (htohhfoundation.org).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Everyone must wear a Facemask. Social Distancing is Encouraged.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Heritage Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.