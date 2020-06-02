× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND/HIGHLAND, IN - James Ollie Fentress, age 76, of Highland, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday, May 30, 2020.

He is survived by two children: Lori (Darren) Eason and Christopher (Dan Kufner) Fentress; two grandchildren: Nicholas (Alix) Eason and Amanda (Dallas Hall) Eason; one great grandchild, Ryan Lynn Eason and one other on the way; ex-wife, Jackie Fentress; numerous nieces, nephews and friends and his dog Sam.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Myrtle Fentress, one brother, Gerald Fentress; one sister Louise Crowley.

A funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating, current COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing must be observed. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Jim was a lifetime resident of the Region and attended Hammond Tech High School. In his free time, he loved to garden and took great pride in his beautiful lawn.