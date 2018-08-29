PORTAGE, IN - James P. 'J.J.' Monroe, age 72 of Portage passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018. He was born on March 19, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. J.J. retired from Bethlehem Steel after 34 years of service. He was a past Commander and Life Member of American Legion Post 260 in Portage, past 2nd District American Legion Chaplain, also he was a member of the 40/8 Voiture 1507, Dunes Masonic Lodge No 741 in Portage, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2498 in Hobart.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Monroe (nee Petritis) of Portage, IN; one son, A.J. (Erin) Monroe of Portage, IN; step-sister, Marge Capp of Hannibal, MO; sister-in-law, Virginia Lach of Portage, IN; three grandchildren, Liam, Emmett, and Teagan and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Monroe, one sister, Louella Donn, father and mother-in-law, Albert and Veronica Petritis, one step-brother, Lawrence White Jr.
Funeral services are Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation is Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. American Legion service at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, PORTAGE. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.