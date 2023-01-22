Dec. 11, 1946 - Jan. 17, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN - James P. Krcmarich, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Jim was born on December 11, 1946, in Elmira, New York. He was the son of Peter Krcmarich and Mary (Skebey) Krcmarich; and is survived by his two sons: Ryan and Jeff (Rachel) Krcmarich; and nephew, Jim Antzcak. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 34 years, Sally (Farley) Krcmarich.

Jim graduated from Horseheads High School in 1964, and served his country honorably in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Aldebaran. He later earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Purdue University and had a successful career as an engineer at NIPSCO and Commonwealth Associates.

An avid outdoorsman and animal lover, he particularly enjoyed time with his four granddogs. He was a member of the Northwest Indiana Steelheaders Club and IPMS Duneland Model Club.

Jim was a person who could brighten anyone's day with his warm personality and sense of humor. He had the ability to make others feel special and appreciated. He will be greatly missed.

To honor Jim's wishes, there will be no funeral service. We invite you to celebrate Jim's memory by going fishing, donating supplies to your local animal shelter, or visiting a local bakery for some sweet treats.