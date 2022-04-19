Mar. 8, 1922 - Feb. 27, 2022

BEVERLY SHORES, IN - James P. Morrow of Beverly Shores, Indiana, died February 27, 2022, just days short of celebrating his hundredth birthday.

Morrow was born March 8, 1922, to Avery P. Morrow and Lena A. Pavey Morrow. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed throughout the European theater including in North Africa, Italy, and France. As his parents had before him, he attended Butler University, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, later graduating from Mexico City College in Mexico in 1949. Morrow worked in the lumber business his father owned in Gary before embarking on successful careers as a real estate broker and home builder.

As a child, Morrow made multiple trips to see the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago, sparking a lifelong interest in modern design, history, and architecture. He would later advocate for the preservation of five houses built for the fair's Homes of Tomorrow exhibit that were moved after the fair's end to Beverly Shores, Indiana, to become part of a new resort community. Morrow owned his own Modernist standout in Beverly Shores, an International-style house designed and built by Swiss architect Otto Kolb in 1949. His interest in the community led him to author a book on its history, Beverly Shores: A Suburban Dunes Resort, and work as a curator at the Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery located in the 1929 South Shore Line Depot.

A strong and early champion of Mid-Century Modern landmarks, Morrow owned and restored an all-steel, prefabricated Lustron House in Chesterton, sharing his passion with others by converting the house into a museum where he educated visitors on its design origins. A leader in the historic preservation movement, Morrow formed the nonprofit Partners in Preservation, Inc., assisting in funding nearly 200 nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that resulted in the listing of more than 6,300 properties in Indiana, including Gary's Morningside neighborhood, where Morrow lived while attending high school. His support enabled stateside preservation nonprofit Indiana Landmarks to open a regional field office in northwest Indiana, located today in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood. Indiana Landmarks recognized Morrow's efforts to broaden public awareness of modern architecture by awarding him with its Sandi Servaas Memorial Award in 1996. Along with a love for Art Deco architecture and industrial design, Morrow appreciated Indiana's automotive heritage and classic cars, collecting models of his favorite automobiles.

Plain-spoken but generous, Morrow awed friends with his extensive historical knowledge and enthusiasm for preserving the past for the future.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.