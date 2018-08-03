LAS VEGAS, NV - James Patrick Fraley Jr. (Jay, JP) , age 33, of Las Vegas and formerly of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018. He was born on December 2, 1984 in Merrillville, Indiana to James Patrick and Amanda Fraley. James worked for Frontier Airlines as a flight attendant and enjoyed bowling. He will be remembered as a loving partner, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
He is survived by partner, Greg Dillon of Las Vegas, his parents, Jim and Mandi Fraley of Portage; two sisters, Angel and Andrea Fraley; niece, Makenzi Fraley; grandfather, Earl Fraley and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shelby Fraley; maternal grandmother, Karen Carr and maternal grandfather, Keith Carr.
Memorial service for James will take place Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana 46368.Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at