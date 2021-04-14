James Patrick 'Jimmy' Johnston

CLEARWATER, FL - James Patrick "Jimmy" Johnston, 57, of Clearwater FL, formerly of Long Beach, CA, and Gary, IN, passed away March 23, 2021, in Clearwater. Jimmy was a past parishioner of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Gary where he also attended grade school. He attended William A. Wirt High School and was a graduate of Portage High School. Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in aviation construction for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, CA. Jimmy enjoyed the beach, music, reading and pizza. He was a sweet and gentle man who will be greatly missed by his siblings and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Thomas and Rosemary (nee Bailey) Johnston; many aunts and uncles. Jimmy is survived by his siblings: Mary Anne, of Tucson, AZ, Kathleen and Patricia, both of Noblesville, IN, and Tommy, of Hobart, and nephew, Sean Johnston, of Hobart.

Memorial visitation for Jimmy will be Friday, April 16, 2021, from 3-7:00 p.m., with a rosary service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Ave., Gary, IN. Inurnment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point. Donations may be made in Jimmy's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association. www.burnsfuneral.com