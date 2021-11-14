May 3, 1960 - November 8, 2021

James Patrick Wilkins, 61, passed away on Monday, November 8th, at his home. He was born May 3, 1960 in Hammond Lake, IN. He is the son of Jimmy T. Wilkins and the late Judith A. (Wilson) Wilkins. He graduated from Munster High School where he played football and ran track. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1984.

Patrick was a master salesman and worked for various Industrial advertising agencies, most predominantly Thomas Register and as a Sales Manager for Globalpec.com, where he won many awards for not only sales, but his leadership. He went on to own and operate Thetiething.com until present.

On February 26, 2000 he married Elizabeth A. Wilkins. Pat was a loving kind man with a huge sense of humor. He would help anyone in need, he loved the outdoors, the beach, and fishing with his Dad. Pat and Elizabeth took many wonderful trips, and especially loved the Cayman Islands.

Pat is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, fur baby Lily, Father Jimmy Wilkins, sisters Candice (Gerald) Drabyn, Margaret Wilkins, niece Emilee and nephew Luke.

He was preceded in death by his mother Judith, and bunny children Tiffany, Brenna, Elsa and Potter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In honoring Pat's love of animals, the family suggests donations to be directed to Elmbrook Humane Society, Brookfield, WI.