Nov. 1, 1926 - July 10, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - James Pershing Casey, 94, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021. Jim was born in Chicago on November 1, 1926, and lived in Munster, IN. Jim served in the Navy during WWII and thereafter graduated with an Accounting degree (high honors) from Indiana University in 1948.

He went on to obtain a law degree from John Marshall Law School in 1960 and an Executive MBA from the University of Chicago in 1974. Jim was a CPA in Chicago, where he served private and publicly-traded companies domestically and internationally. He retired as a Senior Partner with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in 1984. He later served as CFO for Calumet Construction in Hammond. Jim contributed to his community as a member, Officer or Trustee of many local organizations including the Optimist Club, Greater Hammond Community Services and St. Thomas More Church.

Fondly known as Big Jim, he was often the life of the party, especially when he played the piano.

He was an inspiration and mentor to many friends and family.