James "Pops" Symons, Sr

LOWELL, IN — James "Pops" Symons, Sr. 84, of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He is survived by his children: Jim (Carol), Debbie (Craig) Earley, Dave (Bonnie), Teresa (Bill) Corns, Steve, all of Lowell; and Bob (Ruby Jean) of Hebron; grandchildren: Kevin Symons, Jeremy Earley, Shannon DiBernardo, Jason and Aaron Corns, Michael Symons, Jen Perlmutter, Nathan Symons, Natalie Sanders; 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene and grandson Jeff Symons.

James worked as a switch man with the Budd Co in Gary for 26 years and was a member of the UAW Union then worked with the Lowell Street Dept. A member of the Lowell Moose Lodge, he loved to play pool and poker, as well as, drink a beer with friends and family. In years past, he loved golfing and spent many an hour on several golf courses in the area.

Cremation will precede Visitation, August 24 from 1:00 - 3: p.m., Concluding with Memorial Services at 3:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, have a beer in Jim's honor.