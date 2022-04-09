April 9, 1922 - Aug. 1, 1980

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAMES PREMESKE, SR. ON HIS 100TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

Celebrating the 100th birthday of James Premeske Sr. 58 years on earth and 42 years with God.

Upon graduation from Hammond High in 1942 Jim volunteered as a paratrooper combat medic with the 82nd Airborne Division. Twice wounded in combat, on D Day and during the "Battle of the Bulge". Jim Participated in all four combat jumps of WWII He was twice decorated for gallantry.

After the War Jim joined the Hammond Fire Department becoming their only radio technician. Over the next ten years he installed two way communications aboard all fire department apparatus. Then he began converting police vehicles.

Upon Fire Department retirement, Jim was contracted by Allied Steel to maintain their facilities. When that plant was purchased to build passenger cars by Pullman Standard Jim's knowledge of the plant earned him the position as Superintendent.

Jim was a kind, generous and considerate man with many loyal friends who continue to miss him dearly. A devout Catholic and Loyal CUBS fan.

Jim will always be the hero in our family. May God continue to bless him and his family.

Sons: Michael & Jim Jr. and the Monzingo, Bolsega and Vernetti families and grandchildren.