James R. Barrington

James was a United States Army Veteran. He was also a 78-year member of Charles Pratt Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso and a Member of the Kankakee Valley Historical Society. During WWII James was a Technical Sergeant with the 10th armored division, 90th Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron, C-Troop and spent nine straight months on the front lines in France and Germany. Engagements included the Capture of Metz, and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning home he completed his Chemical Engineering Degree at Purdue University in 1949. As a licensed PE, he started with RCA then moved on to Inland Steel, US Steel, and assisted with the construction of Bethlehem Steel with Cole and Associates. He served as the first Superintendent of Chesterton's Waste Treatment Plant and then as Town Engineer for Porter. James then started his own engineering firm where he retired at age 85.