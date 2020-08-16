× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - James R. Bielefeld, Sr., age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

James is survived by his children: James, Jr. (Heidi Worthman) Bielefeld, Gregory (Shannon Conner) Bielefeld, Thomas Bielefeld and David Bielefeld; former wife Marilyn; grandchildren: Amelia, Madeline, Caroline, Shane, Grace, Rose, Clare, Liam and Neve.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Marcella Bielefeld; brothers: Joseph and John Bielefeld; and sisters: Mary Golarz and Annie Mahler.

James practiced law in Lake County for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University Law School. James loved playing piano at various venues and events. He especially enjoyed spending time with his sons, grandchildren, relatives and friends. His Christian values and avid reading gifted him with a universal perspective which inspired him to help others throughout his life.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.