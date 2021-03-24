James R. Brown

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — James R. Brown, 65, of Lake Village, passed away surrounded by his loved ones, Friday March 19, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Corinne (Edward) Grott, of LaPorte, and Kara (Brant) Short of DeMotte; grandchildren, Trent Grott, Josephine and Eleanor Short; siblings: Michael (Deanna), Timothy, Lori Glines and Rebecca Hestermann; numerous nieces, nephews; and his beloved pets, Lil' Bit, Buster and Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Wilodene, and a brother, Randolph.

Jim had been a member of St. Augusta Catholic Church, Lake Village, and was the proud owner of B & B Installations for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and mushroom hunting. He loved all animals (especially German Shepherds). His greatest love was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Cremation will precede visitation, Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with funeral Mass on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Augusta Catholic Church, Lake Village, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to, Redemption German Shepherd Rescue www.redemptionshepherd.com

Indiana mandates social gatherings adhere to social dDistancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required to be worn properly at all times. www.sheetsfuneral.com